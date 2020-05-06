On the Shelves
The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:
“Camino Winds” (F) by John Grisham
“The 20th Victim” (F) by James Patterson
“Live Love Now” (NF) by Rachel Stafford
“The Wedding Dress” (F) by Danielle Steel
“Influence” (F) by Carl Weber
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
