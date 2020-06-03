The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:
“Hello Summer” (CD) by Mary Kay Andrews
“Long Range” (CD) by C.J. Box
“Eagle Station” (CD) by Dale Brown
“The Boy From The Woods” (CD) by Harlan Coben
“A Week at the Shore” (CD) by Barbara Delinsky
“Camino Winds” (CD) by John Grisham
“Someone Like You” (CD) by Karen Kingsbury
“It’s Not All Downhill From Here” (CD) by Terry McMillan
“Masked Prey” (CD) by John Sandford
“The Numbers Game” (CD) by Danielle Steel
“The Friendship List” (CD) by Susan Mallery
“Sisters by Choice” (CD) by Susan Mallery
“Crooked River” (CD) by Preston & Child
“Girls of Summer” (F) by Nancy Thayer
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
