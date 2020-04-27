As of April 7
On the ShelvesCurrently the Enterprise Library is closed. The following are popular new releases which will be available at the Enterprise Public Library once it is open to the public:
“Gone at Midnight” (NF) by Jake Anderson
“Walk the Wire” (F) by David Baldacci
“Above the Bay of Angels” (F) by Rhys Bowen
“The Unwilling” (F) by Kelly Braffet
“Pearls of Wisdom” (B) by Barbara Bush
“Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” (F) by Robyn Carr
“Thinking Like a Boss” (NF) by Kate Crocco
“The Last Passenger” (F) by Charles Finch
“The Companions” (F) by Katie M. Flynn
“Cries From the Lost Island” (F) by Kathleen O’Neal Gear
“Lakewood” (F) by Megan Giddings
“The Return” (F) by Rachel Harrison
“Sutherland Springs” (NF) by Joe Holley
“The Deep” (F) by Alma Katsu
“The Book of Longings” (F) by Sue Monk Kidd
“If it Bleeds” (F) by Stephen King
“The Maga Doctrine” (NF) by Charlie Kirk
“The Honey-Don’t List” (F) by Christina Lauren
“Stop at Nothing” (F) by Michael Ledwidge
“The Girl in White Gloves” (F) by Kerri Maher
“The Antidote for Everything” (F) by Kimmery Martin
“The Hollows” (F) by Jess Montgomery
“The Widows” (F) by Jess Montgomery
“Please See Us” (F) by Caitlin Mullen
“The Last Day” (F) by Andrew Hunter Murray
“Hour of the Assassin” (F) by Matthew Quirk
“Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two” (F) by Ann B. Ross
“Hurricanes” (B) by Rick Ross
“In Five Years” (F) by Rebecca Serle
“The Sun Down Motel” (F) by Simone St. James
“Docile” (F) by K. M. Szpara
“Firewatching” (F) by Russ Thomas
“Collision of Lies” (F) by Tom Threadgill
“Darling Rose Gold” (F) by Stephanie Wrobel
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
