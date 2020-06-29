On the Shelves
(As of June 29)
The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:
» “Stranger in the Lake” (F) by Kimberly Belle
» “A Question of Power” (NF) by Robert Bryce
» “The Baby Feeding Book” (NF) by Vanessa Christie
» “500 Miles from You” (F) by Jenny Colgan
» “Fair Warning” (CD) by Michael Connelly
» “Wrath of Poseidon” (F) by Clive Cussler
» “The Goodbye Man” (LP) by Jeffery Deaver
» “A Week at the Shore” (LP) by Barbara Delinsky
» “The Hardest Job in the World” (NF) by John Dickerson
» “Magnolia Table” (NF) by Joanna Gaines
» “The Politics Industry” (NF) by Katherine M. Gehl
» “The Lies That Bind” (F/LP) by Emily Giffin
» “28 Summers” (F) by Elin Hilderbrand
» “Boys of Alabama” (F) by Genevieve Hudson
» “Credible Threat” (LP) by J.A. Jance
» “Riviera Gold” (F) by Laurie R. King
» “Why We’re Polarized” (NF) by Ezra Klein
» “The Lincoln Conspiracy” (NF) by Brad Meltzer
» “Your Battles belong to the Lord” (NF) by Joyce Meyer
» “The Button” (NF) by William J. Perry
» “Crisis on the Border” (NF) by Matt C. Pinsker
» “Hideaway” (LP) by Nora Roberts
» “The Pleasure Gap” (NF) by Katherine Rowland
» “War Fever” (NF) by Randy Roberts
» “Cry Havoc” (NF) by Michael Signer
» “All Adults Here” (F) by Emma Straub
» “The Complete Guide to CBD” (NF) by Craig Tomashoff
» “Bombshell” (LP) by Stuart Woods
» “The End of October” (F) by Lawrence Wright
» “The Distant Dead” (F) by Heather Young
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
