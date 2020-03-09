On the ShelvesThe following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:

The Illness Lesson (F) by Clare Beams

The Queen of Nothing (F) by Holly Black

The Sea of Lost Girls (F) by Carol Goodman

Headwaters: A Journey on Alabama Rivers (NF)

Never Have I Ever (F) by Joshilyn Jackson

The Other Mrs. (F) by Mary Kubica

Saint X (F) by Alexis Schaitkin

Real Life (F) by Brandon Taylor

(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.

