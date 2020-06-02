On the Shelves
The following are popular new releases now available at the Enterprise Public Library:
“Hannah’s War,” (F) by Jan Eliasberg
“Masked Prey,” (LP) by John Sandford
“If Only I Could Tell You,” (F) by Hannah Beckerman
“Furmidable Foes,” (F) by Rita Mae Brown
“Amish Front Porch Stories,” (LP) by Wanda E. Brunstetter
“Shiner,” (F) by Amy Jo Burns
“Wrath of Poseidon,” (F) by Clive Cussler
“The Murder of Twelve,” (F) by Jessica Fletcher
“Sea Wife,” (F) by Amity Gaige
“This is How I Lied,” (F) by Heather Gudenkauf
“After Sundown,” (F) by Linda Howard...
“Someone Like You,” (LP) by Karen Kingsbury
“Devoted,” (LP) by Dean Koontz
“Robert B. Parker’s Grudge Match,” (LP) by Mike Lupica
“The Imperfects,” (F) by Amy Meyerson
“On Ocean Boulevard,” (F) by Mary Alice Monroe
“50 Knitted Wraps and Shawls,” (NF) by Marisa Noldeke
“Close Up,” (LP) by Amanda Quick
“The Lucky One,” (F) by Lori Rader-Day
“To Wake the Giant,” (F) by Jeff Shaara
“The Sea Glass,” (F) by Rae Anne Thayne
“The Compton Cowboys,” (NF) by Walter Thompson-Hernandez
“Valentine,” (F) by Elizabeth Wetmore
“Cleanse to Heal,” (NF) by Anthony William
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog atenterpriselibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.