On the ShelvesApril 20
Currently the Enterprise Library is closed. The following are popular new releases which will be available at the Enterprise Public Library once it is open to the public:
“101 Organic Gardening Hacks” (NF) by Shawna Coronado
“Joy at Work” (NF) by Marie Kondo
“Fodor’s Travel Belize 2020” (NF)
“Across the Way” (F) by Mary Monroe
“One Fatal Flaw” (LP) by Anne Perry
“Starting & Saving Seeds” (NF) by Julie Thompson-Adolf
“The Red Lotus” (LP) by Chris Bohjalian
“Tranquility Falls” (F) by Davis Bunn
“Voice with No Echo” (F) by Suzanne Chazin
“The Final Deception” (CD) by Heather Graham
“Hidden Salem” (F) by Kay Hooper
“Unknown Valor” (F) by Martha MacCallum
“Fearless” (F, LP) by Fern Michaels
“One Perfect Summer” (F) by Brenda Novak
“Riot Baby” (F) by Tochi Onyebuchi
“Revenge” (F) by James Patterson
“One Fatal Flaw” (F) by Anne Perry
“A Conspiracy of Bones” (LP) by Kathy Reichs
“Chosen Ones” (F) by Veronica Roth
“Redhead by the Side of the Road” (F) by Anne Tyler
“The Book of Lost Friends” (F) by Lisa Wingate
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.