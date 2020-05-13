On the Shelves
The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:
“Hello Summer” (F) by Mary Kay Andrews
“The Goodbye Man” (F) by Jeffery Deaver
“Someone Like You” (F) by Karen Kingsbury
“Close Up” (F) by Amanda Quick
“The Book of Longings” (LP) by Sue Monk Kidd
“Unyielding Hope” (F) by Janette Oke
“Truths I Never Told You” (F) by Kelly Rimmer
“Ghosts of Harvard” (F) by Francesca Serritella
“Big Summer” (F) by Jennifer Weiner
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.