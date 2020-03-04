March 4On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:

» “Long Range” (F) by C.J. Box

» “Lavender Blue Murder” (F) by Laura Childs

» “The Numbers Game” (F) by Danielle Steel

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.

(F - Fiction; NF - Nonfiction;

B - Biography; LP - Large print;

CD - Compact disc; E - Ebook)

