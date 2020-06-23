If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve any of these books, please call the Enterprise Public Library at (334) 347-2636 or use our online card catalog.
(F) = Fiction, (NF)=Non-Fiction, (B)=Biography, (LP) =Large Print, (CD) = Compact Disc, (E) = Ebook
June 22
Molly Ball, Pelosi (B)
Michael Connelly, Fair Warning (F)
Gina DeVee, The Audacity to Be Queen (NF)
Barbara Ehrenreich, Had I Known (NF)
Iris Johansen, The Persuasion (F)
Jerry Mikorenda, America's First Freedom Rider (NF)
James Patterson, Hush (F)
James Patterson, The Summer House (F)
Robert B. Reich, The System : Who Rigged It, How We Fix It (NF)
Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, Shorter (NF)
June 19
Russell A. Barkley, Taking Charge of ADHD (NF)
Elissa P. Benedek, Divorce and co-parenting (NF)
Michael Bennet, The Land of Flickering Lights (NF)
Elizabeth Lipski, Digestive Wellness (NF)
NOLO, Social Security, Medicare & Government Pensions (NF)
A. Naomi Paik, Bans, Walls, Raids, Sanctuary (NF)
Caitlin Pyle, Work at home (NF)
June 18
Tom Clancy, Eye of the Drone (CD)
Clive Cussler, Journey of the Pharaohs (CD)
Heather Graham, Seeing Darkness (CD)
James Patterson, The 20th Victim (CD)
Amanda Quick, Close Up (CD)
Nora Roberts, Hideaway (CD)
James Rollins, The Last Odyssey (CD)
Naomi Slade, Hydrangeas (NF)
