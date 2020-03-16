New Releases as of March 16
On the Shelves
The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:
“Alabama Noir” (F)
“The Warsaw Protocol” (LP) by Steve Berry
“Long Range” (LP) by C.J. Box
“Secrets at Cedar Cabin” (F) by Colleen Coble
“Breach of Trust” (F) by Rachel Dylan
“Good Girls Lie” (F) by J.T. Ellison
“Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection” (CD) by Joshua Hood
“The Museum of Desire” (LP) by Jonathan Kellerman
“Blindside” (CD) by James Patterson
“The Warning” (F) by James Patterson
“Golden in Death” (CD) by J.D. Robb
“Pray for the Girl” (F) by Joseph Souza
“Living Lies” (F) by Natalie Walters
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.
