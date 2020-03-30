Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown was happy to report again Monday morning that no cases of COVID-19 have been reported here.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to do. In fact, Brown said he’s trying to use this time to plan ahead a bit.
“Unfortunately, we always have to plan for the worst in our job,” he said. “One of the main things we’re working on now is medical surge — what we’re going to do should we get too many people in the hospitals, where we can go for a second location. We’re having that meeting with everybody tomorrow (Tuesday).”
Again, he stressed nothing looks imminent, but there needs to be a plan in place if conditions change.
“We haven’t seen that at all in this area yet,” Brown said of medical surge. “I looked at the numbers through AIMS — it’s a program from the Alabama Department of Public Health — and everything looks green right now.
“We’re trying to stay on top of it. Luckily, because we haven’t been affected, that gives us the time to do those extra plans.”
Brown talked about things he routinely looks for and he starts with requests for goods from local healthcare organizations.
“Ventilators, face masks, PPE (personal protective equipment), all those things,” the EMA director said. “Has the supply changed? Do we have enough tests in the area? Just different things like that to see where we’re at.”
He said there are no shortages “right now” in this area.
“Ventilators are something we’re looking at. Everybody that’s asked for masks has been able to get them from me through the supply I had,” Brown said. “As we hear from more people we’re filling their requests as we can.
“We are missing things like Clorox wipes to clean things. Those are on back order and, of course, the state has requested those through the federal government.”
Brown — whose job is to see things as a pessimist --sounded optimistic with his report.
“As long as everybody keeps doing what they’re doing I think we’ll be all right,” he said.
