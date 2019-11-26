Cailtyn Nolin of New Brockton will serve Enterprise State Community College as its 2019-20 Miss ESCC.
Nolin was chosen to wear the crown out of six contestants during the Miss ESCC pageant on Thursday, Nov. 21. She was crowned by the 2018-19 Miss ESCC Bethany Macon.
Nolin is the daughter of Keith and Cathy Nolin. She is a freshman Agriscience Education major at ESCC and plans to transfer to Auburn University to receive her bachelor’s degree in Agriscience Education and a master’s degree in Administration. Her goal is to teach Agriscience in the Enterprise area before taking a leadership role later in her career.
As Miss ESCC, Nolin will represent the college’s values and programs on the college’s campus and throughout our local communities. She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship as a result of her new title.
Out of the remaining five participants in the Miss ESCC pageant, Interpreter Training major Presley Hall, of Geneva, was named first runner-up, and Early Childhood Education major Taylor Jordan, of Valdosta, Georgia, was named second runner-up. Marketing major Brayton Martin, of Jack, was named the photogenic winner.
All six contestants in the 2019-20 Miss ESCC pageant were Caitlin Cedarstaff-Aaron, of Enterprise; Sierra Crawford, of Geneva; Presley Hall, of Geneva; Taylor Jordan, of Valdosta, Ga.; Alyssa Kyles, of Elba; Aiyanna Lee, of Enterprise; Nia Lofton, of Daleville; Brayton Martin, of Jack; and Cailtyn Nolin, of New Brockton.
To invite Miss ESCC to your event or organization, call Jennifer Olsen at 334-347-2623 ext. 2320.
