There isn’t a lot about a trip to the state tournament that can be considered “normal,” especially if it’s happening for the first time.
Elba head basketball coach Shaun Hammonds said it’s been wild, but wonderful, as his team prepares for its state semifinal game against Spring Garden on Monday morning.
“I’ve been getting lots and lots of phone calls, emails and media requests,” Hammonds said Friday. “I kind of see how the pros or even colleges do it when they do their media days.
“I’m totally all about media because I want these girls to get as much publicity as they can. It’s not about me. It’s about these kids, their experience and this school and community.”
It’s simply impossible to make it a routine week.
“There’s a lot of hoops to jump through,” Hammonds said. “I got a 50-page booklet and they told us to know every word. But the itinerary is done; the travel is set.”
Hammonds said the Tigers will practice on Saturday morning and it will be run by assistant coach Patricia Jordan while he is at the coaches’ meeting.
“Coach Jordan has been a great assistant,” the head coach said. “It really is a team effort.”
Distractions, travel, on-site logistics. It’s enough for any head coach to juggle.
But that’s only half of Hammonds’ battle. He is also Elba’s band director and has a busy week coming up. Elba is hosting its annual Pea River Concert Festival next Thursday and Friday.
Friendly reminder: If Elba wins Monday, it will play Thursday for the state championship.
“We keep the same week every year for our concert festival,” Hammonds said.
It’s never been a conflict before. He hopes there is this week.
“I’ve already got a plan in place when we’re playing in the state championship game. We’ll still have the festival down here,” Hammonds said. “We’ve got 14 bands coming over a two-day period Thursday and Friday. I’m just going to move our performance to Friday.”
Just beyond the festival, Hammonds is taking the band on a trip to Orlando in a couple of weeks and trying to get his musicians ready for their performance in Florida.
But for now, Hammonds’ focus is on beating the horn, not playing it. He is in his second season of his second stint as head coach at Elba. The Tigers were 12-10 in his first season in 2008-09. He led for four years, going 21-10, 21-9 and 19-7 through the 2012 season.
He returned to be the girls head coach in 2018-19 with an 11-11 season. This year’s 23-7 journey produced the girls’ first-ever state tournament trip.
“The community has been so supportive,” the coach said. “They’re used to this. They’ve had great runs in football and basketball. Now with the girls basketball, that’s a big positive as well.”
