Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said numbers suggest COVID-19 has peaked in Alabama.
“In Coffee County we may not have, but in the state as a whole we feel we have peaked,” Brown said Monday afternoon.
As of 2 p.m. on Monday, there were 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Coffee County residents. There have been 398 tests conducted here for the coronavirus, which he said is a higher positive rate than some other counties. Brown offered an explanation for that higher rate.
“Our doctors are more concerned before they give a test, making sure they’ve got a few of the symptoms,” Brown said, adding that some tests are taking anywhere from four days to a week to come back.
“I think people have gotten more tests in the county now. As we do more tests, we’re expecting more (positive) results. … And then, some people may be asymptomatic and it may be almost two weeks before they show up with symptoms. They may have been infected two weeks ago and just may now be showing up.”
The EMA Director said he continues to search for personal protective equipment (PPE) — masks, gowns, gloves, face shields if necessary.
“We’re supposed to be getting some in today and I’m hoping for some more toward the end of the week,” Brown said. “We’d like to build up those reserves, that way if we do have a second wave we’ll already have that equipment available to us and we won’t be searching for it.”
He said there are two masks — a procedure mask and the N95.
“The N95s get very difficult to wear for long periods of time because they block out more and it’s harder to breathe and things like that,” Brown said. “Depending on what kind of circumstance will depend on what type of mask we’re going to use.
“We’ve also been encouraging people to get these homemade ones and putting them on top of their other mask to preserve more masks that way. That way you can wash the outside of a cloth one that you got from a homemade job and keep the other one going a little bit longer.”
The other PPE — gloves, gowns, facemasks — are on his wish list.
“And, of course, the normal cleaning supplies — hand sanitizer, wipes, they’re all hard to get hold of right now,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.