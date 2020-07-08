As of July 7, 16 employees of Oakview Manor Health Care & Rehab have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the employees have tested negative and returned to work.
Testing of all residents was completed June 30. As a result of this baseline testing only one asymptomatic resident had tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, however, subsequent testing has revealed additional positive residents. Currently the facility has 21 positive residents. These residents are being cared for in a secure isolation unit. Family representatives are provided with weekly updates on the facility’s efforts and notified with positive test results of residents and employees as outlined by CMS.
Oakview Manor continues to follow guidelines from the CDC, CMS, and the Alabama Department of Public Health as we continue our efforts to contain the virus.
