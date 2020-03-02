Officials dedicated the Boll Weevil Centennial Memorial Marker on West College Street on Saturday.
Unveiled at the Dec. 11 Centennial Ceremony, the marker is a project of the City of Enterprise and the Centennial Committee, which organized and implemented a year of celebrations culminating in the 100th anniversary commemoration.
The marker pays tribute to Dr. George Washington Carver, Enterprise banker H.M. Sessions, and Coffee County Extension Agent John Pittman, each of whom played major roles in establishing peanuts as a new cash crop in 1917 and 1918 after the boll weevil destroyed cotton crops in 1915 and 1916.
Also honored on the marker is Bon Fleming, a prominent Enterprise merchant who came up with the idea of establishing a monument to honor the pest that forced peanut production, crop rotation and economic diversification on the community and, in the process, saved Enterprise.
City officials, Centennial Committee members and tribute family representatives were invited to attend the dedication ceremony. The marker is located in front of the Boll Weevil Mural on West College Street.
