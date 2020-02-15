epd logo

On Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1:35 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to Hidden Glen Apartments, 200 Cheyenne Drive on a call for a shooting.

Responding Officers discovered one deceased victim at the scene with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim has been identified as Jason Tyrone Montgomery, 36, of Enterprise. This is an active investigation and no additional information will be released.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is conducting this investigation and asks that anyone with additional information to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

