On Sunday (Jan. 26) at 12:21 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 51 at the intersection of County Road 272. The traffic accident was a broadside collision involving a minivan and an SUV. The driver of the minivan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passengers of the SUV were transported to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the traffic accident is currently under investigation by the Enterprise Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit. As of Monday afternoon, the name of the deceased was still being withheld until family members could be notified. No further information will be released at this time.
