In continued response to COVID-19, Enterprise State Community College will offer students more online, reduced-capacity hybrid and virtual synchronous classes this fall while Alabama Aviation College students will have staggered schedules and a modified block system for the fall semester.
New class options for the fall semester include more classes taught exclusively online as well as the synchronous distance learning classes and hybrid classes. The majority of classes offered on the Enterprise campus will utilize a traditional distance learning model or hybrid model requiring virtual synchronous lecture during the published course times.
“COVID-19 has caused educational institutions across our country, including Enterprise State, to evaluate and adjust how instruction is delivered on college campuses,” Dean of Instruction Danny Long said. “In March, our instructors and students faced unique learning challenges head on. Continuing along that path, our fall schedule will also look different. Two guiding principles have led our effort. First, and foremost, was keeping our students, faculty and staff as safe as possible. The second was creating learning options that meet the unique situations of all of our students.
“The fall schedule will provide students with unique and creative learning options, including traditional distance learning, virtual synchronous options and limited reduced-capacity hybrid courses. The manner in which our teaching faculty have approached this challenge gives me the confidence that students attending Enterprise State will have every opportunity that has been afforded to them in the past and then some.”
If face-to-face instruction must occur on the ESCC campus, student attendance and schedules will comply with the College’s COVID-19 protocols for social distancing, face coverings, and additional sanitation measures. Students will also be required to complete the College’s COVID-19 Canvas course and sign a COVID-19 waiver before coming to class.
Additionally, no on-campus instruction will take place during the first week of the fall semester, August 24-28. Throughout the semester, no more than 130 students are expected to be on the Enterprise campus at any point.
On the AAC campus, students will follow a modified block system where classes will be offered during two sessions throughout the semester.
“We made many changes to make sure our students are comfortable while COVID-19 is still active, including a short self-paced online COVID-19 training session before the semester starts, daily temperature checks upon arrival, mandatory face masks, smaller classroom capacities for social distancing, optional face shields for labs and staggered class times,” AAC Director Stan Smith said.
“The Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program will start a newly-created block system in the fall to reduce exposure to fellow classmates and limit the number of rooms a student visits per day or per week. In our new system, both day and night students will take two classes for 10 weeks followed by one class for five weeks. Classes will be held for seven hours a day Monday through Thursday.”
Classrooms for both campuses have also been arranged to meet social distancing guidelines and the ESCC COVID-19 Mitigation Plan. As part of the plan, plexiglass safety shields have been purchased for employees, and sanitization and social distancing signage has been placed on both campuses. Sanitation and cleaning protocols for each area of both campuses have also been established as part of the plan.
“The safety and well-being of our students and employees is our top priority,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “Many of our new protocols are already being practiced, so I want to commend our students, faculty, and staff for their cooperation and for doing a great job of pre-screening at home before coming to campus.”
Students planning to attend either campus this fall will be able to register for classes starting July 20 using the College’s new self-service portal, Banner. This portal will allow students to register for classes, pay tuition, view financial aid awards and more in one place.
Students who did not register for classes in April can visit escc.edu/registration to find fall class schedules, request assistance from an advisor and visit the College’s MyESCC page before registration opens. Fall classes will begin Aug. 24.
Students who plan to attend classes on either campus this fall will need to register for a virtual orientation meeting. Students can visit escc.edu/orientation to register for an orientation session.
Orientation sessions for ESCC will be held virtually on July 21, July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.
For AAC students, virtual orientation sessions will be held July 15, July 29 and Aug. 5.
Dual enrollment orientation will be held on Aug. 6 in the Multipurpose Room (MPR) of the Student Center located on the Enterprise Campus. For more information, call (334) 347-2623 Ext. 2340 or email nbradley@escc.edu.
In addition to orientation and registration, students can still apply for financial aid by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA can be completed at studentaid.gov using school code 001015 for ESCC/AAC. More information about financial aid can be found at escc.edu/financialaid.
“We realize this has been and will continue to be a difficult time for everyone in our community,” Rodgers said. “We want to do everything we can to support not only our community but also our returning and new students.
“We don’t want anyone to pause or stop their education, so we will work with everyone to ensure a safe learning environment and instruction provided by a faculty that is second to none.”
