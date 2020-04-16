MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Labor announced Thursday that the agency has launched a new online tool to enable claimants to see the status of their claim and other information.
The website includes the following information:
What is my claim status? Tells you whether there is a claim in the system and whether it is eligible for benefits. Allows you to find out if there are any issues stopping payment.
What happens next? Tells you exactly what you need to do to move your claim or payment to the next step.
When will I get paid? Tells you how much you are entitled to each week. Tells you when your next payment will be made and when you can expect to see it in your bank account.
What have I already been paid? Shows you each of the payments that have already been paid, when the payments were made, and whether there were any deductions.
I need to reset my PIN: A link will allow you to reset your pin without assistance from ADOL staff.
Claimants can access the tool at www.labor.alabama.gov.
Individuals will need their login information (SSN and pin) to access it.
