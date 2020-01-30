Opp City Schools in Covington County is closing all three schools for the rest of the week due to a flu outbreak affecting students and teachers.
“We are experiencing a very significant increase in the number of students and staff diagnosed with the flu and flu-like symptoms,” Superintendent Michael Smithart wrote in a Facebook post early Wednesday afternoon. “As a result, and in an effort to mitigate any further outbreak, we will unfortunately be required to close all three schools in the Opp City School District on Thursday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Jan. 31.”
All facilities will be closed, and all on-campus extracurricular activities will be canceled.
Students will be required to participate in Virtual Learning activities, according to the superintendent. Requirements will be communicated to students and parents.
“During this time, we encourage students to stay home. Wash and sanitize all items such as backpacks and coats as well as any other items brought to school,” he continued in his post. “It is our hope this proactive approach will allow time for our staff to disinfect our facilities and prevent any further spread.”
School will resume Monday, Feb. 3.
If parents have any questions, they are encouraged to contact their child’s school.
For the week of Jan. 19-25, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported that statewide, flu-like illness slightly increased to 6.43%, although southeastern counties are above the state average at 9.9% meaning 1 in 10 people are still visiting their doctor for a flu-like illness.
Statewide, over half of influenza-positive test results from public health laboratories this season are in children and adults younger than 25 years old.
“This may explain high absenteeism rates and increased reporting of outbreaks among school and child care facilities,” ADPH reports.
Three flu-related adult deaths were reported by Jan. 25.
CDC recommendation
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that antiviral medications are an important adjunct to flu vaccine in the control of influenza.
“Almost all of the influenza viruses tested this season are susceptible to the four FDA-approved influenza antiviral medications recommended for use in the U.S. this season,” the CDC reported.
Lamar County Schools in west Alabama also closed on Wednesday for the rest of the week to prevent the further spread of the flu after 400 out of 700 students at one of its schools did not attend class on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.