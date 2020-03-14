Most of Friday for school leaders in Coffee County was spent planning the next steps in handling the COVID-19 coronavirus — whether to stay open and what to do about extracurricular activities.
Late in the day, Gov. Kay Ivey ended the deliberation when she ordered all public schools in the state closed for two and a half weeks beginning March 18 through April 3.
And if there was any doubt about athletic events, the Alabama High School Athletic Association later issued a shutdown edit for that same time period, which starts this Wednesday.
“… Contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended during this time,” the statement read. “The last date for any athletic activity will be Tuesday, March 17. … At the end of the school closure period, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.”
Even before those developments, a number of extracurricular activities — field trips, performances and athletic events — were being canceled and others are being closely monitored in what Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught called “a very fluid situation.”
Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley issued a statement on the system’s Facebook page Friday.
“As we have worked daily on our precautions as a system, we have also continued to monitor updates from (the Alabama Department of Public Health) and the (Alabama) Department of Education,” the statement read. “The latest update has advised us of two items.
“1. To cancel or limit any event where it would be expected to have 500 or more people gathered. This would include performances, plays, athletics, conferences, etc. Please note that amended activities may still be appropriate if you can limit attendance.
“2. To postpone or cancel any and all field trips, whether inside or outside of Alabama.
“Please consider this as guidance as applicable through April 30. We will reassess at that time based on guidance from ADPH.”
Elba’s band had a scheduled trip to Universal Orlando at least postponed. The trip could still take place later in the school year.
“I have met with administrators to plan for all of this and be sure the safety of our students is the priority,” Moseley’s statement read. “All administrators were informed to cancel all field trips until April 30 at this time, as well as any assemblies or activities with large crowds. We will receive a new update at that time and possibly before that date. …
“Due to cancellation of several trips and activities there are a lot of questions that may not be answered at this time regarding these activities. Please be patient as we continue to work on this and we will continue to provide information regarding any cancellations.”
Kevin Killingsworth, Superintendent of Coffee County Schools, on Friday posted a letter to parents at Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel.
“Given that we have not had a confirmed case (of coronavirus) in our community, we are not at this time planning to close schools,” his letter read, before Gov. Ivey’s closure order. “My team has developed contingency plans to serve our students while minimizing the risk of exposure to, and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”
Even with that said, the letter said preparations of a short-notice closure of schools should be made.
“To do this, my team is working with schools to ensure that students are able to continue their coursework at home in the event of a school closer,” the letter read. “Our contingency plan calls primarily for the use of hard copy materials that would be sent home with your students.”
The letter also said each school trip is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis and decisions will be made “on what we believe to be in the best interest of student safety.”
The priority for rescheduling of events will be given to area games that would affect playoff implications.
Enterprise City Schools has posted a calendar of events, which includes its status, on its Home page at enterpriseschools.net.
The Wildcats’ track meet in Troy, the varsity and JV boys soccer games in Prattville and the EHS talent show on Friday were either canceled or postponed.
The varsity baseball team picked up a game against Hoover on Friday, but its doubleheader on Saturday against Oak Mountain and Helena were canceled.
Saturday’s JROTC competition in Montgomery and the EHS Winterguard competition in Pensacola were canceled.
The Big Blue Band’s trip to Washington D.C. April 2-6 for the Cherry Blossom Parade was canceled.
“Some of these events we didn’t cancel, they were canceled for us,” Faught said, noting the calendar would be updated frequently.
Killingsworth’s letter to parents included a list of preventative measures students, staff and families can take. That includes washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
The list also includes avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze; and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily — things like tables, desktops, light switches, countertops, door knobs, handles, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
“Please remember that if children are sick, they should not be at school,” Killingsworth’s letter read. “Students need to be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of Tylenol or Ibuprofen before returning to class after any illness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.