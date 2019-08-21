Ordinance hits snags: CRO presents software and license problems

There are problems with an amended business license fee ordinance that was set to begin in January 2020, according to Enterprise Chief Revenue Officer Tracey Brown.
Brown said on Tuesday the ordinance would lose $200,000 and cited issues including software compatibility and miscommunication.
Last December, Enterprise City Council voted to delay a new business license fee scale until 2020 per a recommendation from Enterprise City Clerk/Treasurer Bob Dean to allow the revenue department more time to handle proposed changes. The council then approved a revised business license schedule for 2019 with two ordinances -- 12-04-18a and 12-04-18b.
The first allows for $12 issuance fees and a minimum business license fee of $50, and the second is the business license ordinance with the amendment to take effect Jan. 2020 instead of 2019.
Brown said Munis software, used by the city, would be unable to handle “escalator projection,” which allows for an automatic increase of no more than 15% of a previous year’s business license fee upon renewal.
“They have no programming in the software to do that at all,” Brown told The Ledger. “(That) has been my stance from the very beginning. There’s no way to do it.”
Councilman Al Miller asked if Brown had voiced her concerns to anyone before the council voted on the ordinance last year, and Brown said she did.
“Were you told by anyone down here (anything about) concerns with the complexity of the ordinance and the inability of the system to handle the changes before it was voted on?” Miller asked.
“When I was spoken to about the ordinance, we did a mock run just on the basis of how long it would take to make those changes,” Brown responded. “It would take about 700 man hours in that particular calendar year. We didn’t even have 700 man hours left. I was hired in as chief revenue officer in August of 2018, so not a Munis guru. I took it upon myself and asked (Dean) if I could go train with Sharon Clements, who other cities across Alabama, and actually Munis, call to consult on things. I was up there (in Tuscaloosa) in April. I said it can’t be done because Sharon said it can’t be done. That’s when I voiced my concerns about this ordinance.”
Miller asked Brown if she was “ever told that (she) wasn’t an elected official and what (she) thought didn’t matter.” Brown said she was.
“Were you ever asked to leave out information that you would consider that the mayor and council needed to hear before they made a decision on this business license ordinance or the revision of it?” Miller asked.
“I was told the council makes policy and that I’m not to interject policy,” Brown replied, and signaled Dean as the source of the comment.
“Was (Councilman Perry) Vickers involved in anyway?” Miller asked.
Brown said Vickers asked her to give issues with solutions.
“So I did that,” Brown said. “I pulled the issues that I saw where we would possibly lose money or where it would be difficult for us to implement (the ordinance), because when we proposed the ordinance to our constituents we said it would be fair, balanced and simplified while increasing revenues. Well, my scenarios show we would lose about $200,000.”
Dean specified those problems as the reason for asking to delay the ordinance last year.
“We knew immediately some of the difficulties (and some) unknown variables,” Dean said. “Nobody was a guru with Munis as far as the revenue.”
“Why did we even vote on it before we knew all the facts if nobody was a guru?” Miller asked. “We’ve been hiring gurus to figure out these problems in the past. Why didn’t we get somebody before we voted on it?”
Brown said she was unaware the council would pass 12-04-18b.
“My impression was we were going to increase the business license to $50 and have an issuance fee of $12 added, which is what we did,” said Brown. “I had no knowledge that the 12-04-18B ordinance would be passed. We were still tweaking it as far as I knew.”
According to Brown, after reaching out to Colorado-based PremaCorp -- which was hired to find unlicensed businesses in Enterprise -- they said by email that the final draft was voted on and approved by the council before PremaCorp had a final draft to review and tweak.
“Did they say there are not responsible for this?” Miller asked. “We paid them $35,000. Is that correct?”
Councilman Turner Townsend said PremaCorp presentations did show a revenue increase.
“It showed an increase, but it didn’t show what the decrease was going to be,” Brown said. “In essence, it’s going to be a wash. (Their model showed an increase) without caps. We have caps on everything except for hotel, lodging and retail.”
Brown recommended the city should repeal 12-04-18b and continue under the current business license structure “so we can do right by constituents in saying it’s going to be fair, balanced and increase revenues, because right now we’re going to lose $200,000.”
Dean said he wanted to clarify that the issues were unknown in Nov. 2018, when the business license ordinance was first introduced.
“We did not know that this was not going to work when we passed it,” Dean said. “It wasn’t until April that the first bells went off when (Brown) went to where someone would be that’s a subject expert on Munis saying we’ve got some problems. If we knew for sure that there was a problem and we couldn’t implement it, it would have been said so.”
City attorney Rainer Cotter said it’s possible the council could delay implementation of the ordinance as they discuss options.
