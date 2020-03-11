Next year’s Mardi Gras Gala, the fundraiser for Women Who Care, will have a new name and a new logo in 2021, but the same fun as this year’s event.
Harolyn Benjamin, the founder of Women Who Care, said next year’s “A Tale of Cuisine and Cocktails” is already in the planning stages.
“The Mardi Gras Gala event was wonderful,” Benjamin said. “The Enterprise Country Club did an amazing job. We had more than a hundred tickets sold and more than 80 people attended. Many people came with their mothers and sisters.
“Others came as a date with their spouse and some came with friends. We had many repeat guests from last year and some new ones.”
Gary Wallace and Joanna Rudolph were crowned King and Queen of the gala.
“The music was provided by Joelove Entertainment. He played some of everything for everyone,” Benjamin said. “While this was not a big fundraiser it was surly a lot of fun.
“We our planning more events for the year. Thank you to our sponsors, ECC, Quality Printing, Creekside Plaza, Sessions Cleaners and Joelove Entertainment.”
