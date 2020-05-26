Dr. Daniel Whitaker, whose five-year term on the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education expires this month, remembers investigating school districts as he and his wife, Ashley, were looking for a place to settle in southeast Alabama.
That was 15 years ago and the Whitakers said Enterprise was an easy choice because of the school system.
“My wife and I are from Jasper. We moved here wanting to come to a small town — but we wanted to put our kids in public schools,” Whitaker said.
After his service on the board, most recently as president, he said that decision would be even easier today.
“Oh, definitely. Once you get to know the people, that’s what makes our school system as great as it is,” Whitaker said after his last board meeting earlier this month. “Not just the teachers, but the maintenance workers, the guys who work the grounds, the custodians. I know lots of them. I take care of their kids.”
He has been a pediatrician at Southeast Health Enterprise for the past 15 years.
“It’s been an honor to serve the community and the school system the last five years,” Whitaker said. “I think all of us, when we’re asked to be on the school board, you don’t know what you’re getting into, really. It’s been a great five years. It’s been a long five years. I’ve got a lot more gray hairs than I had five years ago. I’ve got more wrinkles now. Five years is a long time.”
There are times when that time seems to stand still. Whitaker noted he was coming onto the board when trouble with the façade at the high school was discovered.
“The façade was having cracks, things were going wrong, there were some leaks,” he recalled. “We had to file a lawsuit within a couple weeks of me coming onto the board. You think about it, that is now just finishing up. Through the lawsuit process, through the repair and reconstruction, it’s taken five years just for that one project.”
He reminded his fellow board members about that during his remarks at the meeting.
“On the board a lot of things aren’t fast. … You guys may start things that may not be finished before you go off the board,” he said.
On the other hand, other things can come up with little notice.
“You’ll think things are smooth sailing, things are going great. We’re in middle of February and getting ready to talk about the baseball and softball fields — and the virus hit,” Whitaker said. “That has been such a fluid, changing, evolving situation — even graduation plan changed several times in the last couple weeks.”
He listed a number of capital projects that were accomplished in the past five years, specifically mentioning the addition of safe entrances, tornado shelters and gyms at every elementary school.
“When I first came on the board, College Street, the board had just closed it,” he added. “Now, it’s back open and we’ve got the career tech program over there. Common core came on and everyone was up in arms about that when it first happened. Now it’s sort of gotten smoothed over and is running good.”
He talked with pride that his daughter, Caroline, an EHS graduate, is scheduled to graduate this December from UAB in graphic design. His son, Sam, will be a sophomore at Enterprise High.
“I want to personally thank Dr. Whitaker for five years of quality service,” Superintendent Greg Faught said. “We wish you all the best moving forward and just know that we appreciate the time you’ve served with us on this board the last five years. You’ve done an outstanding job and you’ve been a good friend, as well.”
Whitaker said his job was made easier because Faught is an excellent communicator. He encouraged the board to talk to each other as well as the system’s administrative leaders.
“My advice for the board, there are going to be decisions, you’re never going to make everybody happy. You’re going to make tough decisions and you look at the facts and pick the stronger of the choices you have,” he said. “Don’t be afraid. Just make the best choice and be able to explain to people why you made the decision that you made.”
He noted the pandemic fallout will likely create more tough decisions for the next school year.
“The decisions the board may have to make over the next few months — and it’s probably not so much our board as the state board of education — they’re going to be danged if they do and danged if they don’t,” Whitaker said. “You can talk to one expert and get one answer, and another expert will tell you something else.”
He is confident, however, that Enterprise City Schools will be led in the right direction.
“You hear people talk about how the school system used to be. They all say it was great — and it’s still great now,” he said to the board members. “I think that shows the type of people we have in the community and the leaders we have in our school system.
“Again, the biggest thing about Enterprise City Schools is what makes it great are the people. From the top to the bottom, people take pride in their work. We’re in great hands. I have no problems leaving the board because I know you guys are going to do a great job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.