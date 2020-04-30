Byron Strickland said it feels like the first day of school.
“It’s kind of like that nervous, excited feeling that you used to get,” the co-owner of Strickland Jewelers with his father, Shelly.
More of the state’s businesses will be opening Friday after Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer At Home” order started easing restrictions she imposed to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wiregrass Outdoors owner David Owens said he’s eager to open his business. He adjusted his “normal” during the past month.
“We did open an online store during this time that we had been working on for about a year,” Owens said. “It’s not a big money maker yet, but it’s the future. We did start doing curbside. That helped a little bit. Is it paying the bills? No.”
Owens said he’s thankful that Wiregrass Outdoors is only half of his livelihood. He also owns Big Dawg Rentals, which rents Penske Trucks, Hertz Rental Cars and Cruise America RVs.
“I was lucky to have it. I’ve been doing rental for 20 years. I always felt I’ve got to diversity, that I didn’t want to count on 100 percent of just one thing. That proved true in this case,” Owens said. “My son, Mike Owens, and I have been working non-stop since this started. He works half days with me. I’m seeing customers daily. That little bit has helped us.”
Gov. Ivey’s order ignited some activity on the retail side for Wiregrass Outdoors.
“Right now, we’re spending these next few days, I’ve got two workers, one on the other business, one on this, and they’re doing inventory three to four hours in the afternoon,” Owens said. “That gives them a little something to do.”
He noted some of the challenges the coronavirus pandemic has caused.
“One of them has kids in school and she didn’t have daycare when they shut down the school,” he said. “The other one is a single dad and has a 6-year-old and they shut down that daycare. Fortunately, he’s retired military and she’s a military mom. They were not horribly affected by this other than the paycheck I was writing them.”
Byron Strickland said the governor’s order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, drew a “big sigh of relief” from some local retailers. He also extended his concern for those businesses like restaurants, which remain limited to curbside and delivery service.
“So many people have been affected and our thoughts and prayers are with everybody in this situation right now,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure out ways to support them, as well.”
He said Strickland’s will be open Friday morning at 9:30.
“Our initial reaction (to the reopening order) was we were very relieved,” he said. “We had a plan in place for about two weeks now of stockpiling things needed to help sanitize our store. Our No. 1 priority is keeping our employees and customers safe, which is what we intend to do.
“It’s definitely going to change up a little of how we operate, but just to be able to open up the doors and let people come through is good. It’s nice to be able to focus on work. Retail is definitely not made to shut down.”
His family’s business is a Wiregrass institution established in 1888 and spanning five generations.
“It’s been a bit of a struggle for us,” he said of the past month. “To be honest, with what we sell, it’s a very intimate purchase. We haven’t been able to do curbside delivery at all because of the high-value items that we sell. We’ve pretty much been just straight shut down.
“We’ve tried very hard to reach out on social media. And I can’t emphasize enough how much I appreciate the people in the area who have made purchases from us through that channel. It has meant the world to us, it really has. Trying to fill those orders, it’s helped a little, but it has been quite a struggle.”
The problem is, however, there’s nobody to be mad at. The COVID-19 pandemic forced extreme measures to stop the spread.
“I know Gov Ivey and our state government are having to make some tough choices. And I know everybody, with whatever industry you’re in, you’re fighting like crazy for your industry — whether it’s restaurants, retail or salons,” Strickland said.
“We’ve been in this since 1888 and in the Wiregrass area since 1888. We’ve been through depressions and two World Wars. The closest thing to putting us away was this coronavirus. It’s a crazy thing to think about.”
Strickland said he was eager to be looking ahead to work.
“People are still wanting to celebrate special moments like Mother’s Day and engagements,” he said. “The whole joke’s been ‘love isn’t quarantined.’”
Owens at Wiregrass Outdoors said not all of his business will be able to open. His indoor archery range will remain shut down temporarily.
“I can’t reopen that on Friday,” he said. “We promote a youth program for ages 8-18 and we get anywhere from 50 to 60 kids that shoot twice a week. That was a big thing for them. That’s a big gathering.”
It has been closed since the governor’s order on March 28.
“The retail side, we will open (Friday),” Owens said. “We will reopen the range at some point. We’re not going to let it beat us.”
