Federal agents arrested an Ozark man here after they say he made social media threats against President Donald Trump, including one stating he would "destroy" him.
Deryke Pfeifer, 60, was arrested in Enterprise late last week.
According to court documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives (ATF) said information was received regarding Pfeifer making threats against President Trump, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to the information provided by the agent, Pfeifer’s Facebook videos also showed he had weapons in his possession. The social media post has since been removed.
In Pfeifer’s Facebook videos, court documents state that he said he would kill those he was threatening and put a bounty on their children. He also said he would shoot anyone who tried to arrest him.
Court documents state the videos were made at the Enterprise Executive Inn and Suites.
According to the court affidavit, when Pfeifer left the hotel, agents placed him under surveillance. During a traffic stop for running a stop sign and speeding, agents noticed an aroma of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A vehicle search found a loaded Rugger LCP.380 handgun along with an extra loaded magazine and marijuana.
Agents also conducted a hotel room search where they recovered a magazine loaded with .380 ammunition, two magazines loaded with .40 caliber ammunition and one single round of .22 caliber ammunition.
ATF Senior Special Agent Jennifer Conway confirmed Thursday morning that Pfeifer was taken to Montgomery and is currently being evaluated. She added information on the case will be presented to a grand jury and additional charges will be filed.
Pfeifer, who was convicted in 1995 on drug and robbery charges in Illinois, was taken into custody and is being charged with felon in possession of a firearm. At this time, he is not being charged with making threats at this time.
Five years ago Pfeifer was charged with making threats against then-President Barack Obama. He was never convicted on those charges. Experts involved in the case found him incompetent to stand trial, and the charges were dismissed.
