Her eyes still sparkle.
Ozella McCray celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday with friends and family at her home on McGee Street.
“I’m real happy. Anybody that lives to be 100 had better be happy,” she said as those eyes lit up.
She didn’t have a reason for her longevity when asked for any lifestyle tips.
She thought for a moment and concluded: “Trust God.”
Asked if she had any bad habits, she replied, “None at all.”
Her daughter, Clevie Carlton, was at the celebration. Clevie’s daughter, Jennifer Carlton, one of Ozella’s six living grandchildren, drove down from Wetumpka to celebrate Ozella.
The 100-year-old said she worked her entire life.
“I was raised up on the farm,” she said, knowing what it’s like to pick cotton, shell peas and pull corn.
Her friend Mary Wiley from Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church, Mary Wiley, recalled Ozella’s father had oxen. Ozella married Moses McCray when she was 18.
She later worked at Enterprise Laundry and eventually was a contract worker doing laundry at Fort Rucker.
She said it was bittersweet that of her childhood friends, only she and one other of her group is still living. But she still has a passion and a gratitude for life.
“My mother is right across the street and she has a caregiver that comes daily and assists her, but she still takes care of herself,” said her granddaughter Jennifer, one of three grandchildren who were able to be there.
“She is very quick, still very alert. She knows all of her grandchildren and she still enjoys people. She likes having her grandchildren come visit her.”
