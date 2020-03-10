On Tuesday, March 10, at 1:45 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 100 Block of Price Street on a shots fired call.
Responding officers discovered multiple rounds had been fired at an unoccupied vehicle. The suspects fled the scene prior to responding officers arrival. No injuries were reported.
At 6 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department arrested and charged Michael Dewayne Hart, 33, of Enterprise, and Carolyn Paige Thomas, 23, of Enterprise, with Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle and Menacing. Hart and Thomas were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. Additional arrests are pending in this case.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is requesting that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
