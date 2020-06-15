JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University named nearly 900 students to the President’s and Deans’ Lists for their outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester, including:
John Lewis of Enterprise (36330),
Kierra Jacobs of Enterprise (36330),
