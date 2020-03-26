If you somehow could escape the headlines or the news reports, Thursday was spectacular.
A warm sun, a cloudless sky and a gentle breeze cooling the skin gave us a preview of the weather that is to come — and without all the humidity.
Several Enterprise residents hurried to Johnny Henderson Family Park on this gorgeous Thursday morning to soak in a day we all can savor — before the blazes of summer arrive.
