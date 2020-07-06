The Enterprise Parks & Recreation baseball and softball seasons have two weeks remaining and the church adult and church youth leagues will run through the end of this month.
“Knock on wood, everything’s been smooth so far,” EPRD Assistant Director Blake Moore said Monday. “I think everyone’s enjoyed it. I’m happy that we were able to put it on for them.”
The season was days away from opening day in March when Gov. Kay Ivey issued emergency measures to stop of the spread of COVID-19. It would have been easy for Moore and Director Billy Powell to simply cancel the season. Instead, a condensed six-week schedule was drawn up starting on June 15 for baseball and June 16 for softball.
Moore is glad they did.
“The other night I was out there and these kids, they’re all smiling. They’re happy,” Moore said. “It makes it worth it. It gets your mind off all the other stuff that’s going on. Sports have always been that way.”
Typically, the end of the regular season marks the naming of tournament teams. Of course, nothing is typical about 2020.
“We don’t really have any postseason this year,” Moore said of the traditional youth leagues. “We were going to host the state softball tournament but that’s a no-go. Everybody was dropping, which you understand.”
Things are still plenty busy for the Parks & Recreation Department. Adventure Camp 2020 got off to a strong start on Monday for its Session 2, which runs through July 17. Session 3 runs July 20-July 31. The camps have limited capacity, but to get on the waiting list you can call 348-2684.
July is Park and Recreation Month. The Splash Pad at Johnny Henderson Family Park reopened last week.
“It’s got some new features that the Rotary Club helped us with,” Moore said. “We still need to get out there and put some touch-up paint on it. But we opened it and it’s been packed. They’re loving it.
“The Rotary Club has done a lot in that area of the park with their playground there. Over the years they’ve partnered with us and helped us and have done a great job.”
Registration for flag and tackle football will run from Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 31.
“We can’t wait to find out what the restrictions are. We need to do registration and then find out what that looks like,” Moore said. “We’ve got that coming in the fall and we’re going to do a volleyball league. We’ve been doing volleyball clinics.
“Volleyball’s on the rise. We’re going to do a league this year.”
Moore added that he’s putting together a Whiffle ball league for the fall.
“We’ll do it out here on Field 2. We’re excited about that, too,” he said. “We’ll do age groups from around 10 through adult, with teams of five. You don’t need many to play Whiffle ball. It’s just something fun to do in the fall.”
