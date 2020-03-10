Fresh off a year as president of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association, Billy Powell is energized and looking forward to an action-packed 2020 at home.
Powell, who has served as the Enterprise Parks and Recreation director for the past 22 years, recently turned over the reins of the ARPA to a new leader. He will continue to serve on the organization’s board and help to move forward some of the long-term projects he and others started on the state level.
But with the ambitious ARPA agenda behind him, he’s also excited to sharpen his focus on an eventful year in Enterprise.
The EPRD playbook includes hosting the Special Olympics April 17, the Children’s Festival in the Park May 2, the Alabama State Games June 12-14, the Dixie Girls Softball tournament July 10-14, the annual Youth Summer Camp and “Spooky in the Park” in October.
If that’s not enough, Powell and his staff will be taking care of the 175-acre Enterprise Recreational Complex and six other parks, eight baseball fields, six softball fields, two soccer fields, eight practice fields, the Jug Brown Recreation Center complex, the Moose Hope Gym, the Skate Park, Aviator Monument Park and the Fort Rucker Appreciation Park. The department also landscapes and provides lawn care for city buildings and grounds, and assists other city departments preparing for and implementing special events and almost all other city-related activities.
The lineup also features pickleball, weekend travel ball activities, adult and youth church league sports, adult kickball … the list goes on.
In addition to Recreational activities and responsibilities, this past year Powell took over the management of the Civic Center and Farmers Market and those activities and events as well.
Powell admitted that the department already has a full schedule of work for the staff, which translates into offerings for the public to enjoy and to help improve health, hone skills and make great family memories. However, he and his staff never stop thinking of and planning ways to make the program better, to bring new opportunities to the public.
That’s one reason Powell believes his year as ARPA president was so valuable.
“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to lead the ARPA at a time when we were involved in some groundbreaking initiatives,” Powell said last week as he and ARPA Executive Director Natalie Norman reflected on the year.
“I’m also glad I had a chance to learn so many new things and gain leadership experience along the way,” said Powell, who represented Alabama at the National Recreation and Parks Association Convention in Baltimore. “It was a wonderful experience that allowed me to receive top-notch training and network with recreation professionals from all over the country.”
Powell met with other state presidents, who shared practices that work best for their communities and that could benefit P&R departments in Alabama, as well.
“We may implement some of those ideas right here in Enterprise,” he said.
Under Powell’s leadership, the Alabama organization set the standard, however, for promoting safety within its youth sports programs. Departments nationwide expect to follow Alabama’s model.
Norman explained that Alabama was the first state to pass an act addressing public concerns about sports injuries. The Coach Safely Foundation pushed for passage of the Coach Safely Act, which was advocated by coach Bill Clark of UAB, coach Nick Saban of the University of Alabama, coach Willie Slater of Tuskegee University and Dr. Mike Goodlet, team physician to Auburn University. The law seeks to provide coaches and parents in youth sports with critical education, tools and resources to prevent and recognize sports-related injuries.
“Billy has always had the perspective that safety within our recreation programs is of utmost importance,” Norman said. “Since it provides an extra layer of protection for our kids, the law was easy for Billy and our awesome board of directors to support.”
ARPA was the first to partner with the Coach Safely Foundation and the Alabama Department of Public Health, which was charged with administering the law.
“This is going to have a long-lasting effect,” Norman said. “We believe this will have a nationwide impact as other states, over a period of years, establish similar laws. We are pleased that we can be a part of that history.”
Powell said the ARPA recognized that the ratio of sports injuries is increasing.
“That can be attributed to the fact that we are seeing more aggressive play, but it’s primarily because departments are offering more and more opportunities to play,” he said.
With more activity comes more risk, he noted.
“We have hundreds of thousands of children age 14 and under participating in our programs throughout the state. As we’ve said many times, recreation professionals and youth sports coaches and volunteers have a great influence on the youth we serve. We try to instill pride, good citizenship, a sense of fair play and responsibility,” Powell said. “And now, it’s more important than ever to also instill in both our youth and adult leaders the lifelong safety practices that can prevent needless serious injuries.”
Powell praised the P&R directors and staff members in Alabama who stepped up to meet the safety training and awareness requirements of the Coach Safely Act, which was passed in 2018 by the State Legislature. Most have already implemented it in their communities and therefore were able to pass on their knowledge and advice to the other states.
“It was really rewarding to be able to share with the rest of the country what steps we had taken to help prevent and recognize injuries,” Powell said. “It’s a serious issue that we must address to protect our kids. It’s not that P&R staff or coaches were not already aware of the possibility of injuries.
“All of us have had to deal with that, but this Act gives us more clearly defined and additional practices that we can implement first, for prevention, and second, to improve the ability to recognize injuries before they worsen or cause permanent problems or life-threatening situations.”
During the process of implementing the training, Powell and the ARPA put extra emphasis on establishing partnerships.
“As a result of the Coach Safely program, we’ve cultivated a great relationship with the Alabama Education System. We will work on how we can have a better method of communication between the youth sports programs and the schools in the Alabama communities where our municipalities, county governments and state youth programs operate,” Powell explained. “We believe the improved communication will help minimize heath issues because school nurses and even teachers will be able to watch for signs or symptoms of an injury or worsening injury.”
The ARPA also worked with the school systems about policies concerning the use of and sharing of facilities, which will be mutually beneficial for all entities involved.
Powell is pleased about the ARPA’s relationship with the Alabama League of Municipalities, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and many other organizations or agencies.
Reaching out beyond the ARPA membership, the ARPA has worked with these agencies to make connections between ARPA programs and some of the smaller cities or communities that do not have organized recreation programs.
“We met with mayors and other community leaders to see how we can help create recreation activities or help the communities better utilize playgrounds or other facilities they may already have,” Powell said.
Norman also pointed out that Powell was a “great assist” in establishing a government affairs position to help the organization stay informed about the legislative platform and network with agencies that can positively influence parks and recreation programs in the state. She said the addition of the consultant was a goal of Powell’s and the ARPA leaders who recognized the importance of having a voice, a legislative presence, in the policy-making and lawmaking process.
“With this addition, our voice is louder,” Norman said.
Powell is proud of the achievements of the ARPA during the past year, but he said they couldn’t have been done without Norman. The former Montgomery Parks and Recreation assistant athletic superintendent is an “exceptional” leader in the ARPA’s daily operations.
“Her insight is such a great asset for the ARPA,” he said. “The value she brings to the team shows every day in how hard she works and the commitment she makes to this organization and to others.”
Norman said she enjoyed working with Powell last year. She’s known him as a colleague and a friend for a number of years.
“Billy is a great professional,” she said. “He’s a visionary, and he provided the kind of leadership and vision that’s necessary to move things forward, to develop the goals that we collectively have for ARPA.”
Norman said many goals were accomplished, but some cannot be completed in a year. “We made a lot of strides in the organization that will continue into years to come,” she said, expressing confidence that new president Gary Minor of Tuscaloosa will continue and build upon the important programs.
“It’s really been a blessing to have the benefit of Billy’s leadership,” Norman said. “And it’s a blessing for the city of Enterprise to enjoy his leadership each and every day.”
Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper also congratulated Powell on a successful year as ARPA president. He said Powell was able to accomplish the state goals while never neglecting his commitment to Enterprise.
“We appreciate the job Billy does for this city every day, and we are proud of his achievements in the state during the past year,” Cooper said. “We knew that he would lead the ARPA in the same goal-oriented, conscientious way that has made him a superb leader of our recreation department for over 20 years.”
Powell said serving as ARPA president this past year helped re-energize him and reminded him that the work done by recreation professionals is important.
“It helps mold the young people into the adults they become, so we should never take for granted the influence that our efforts, our behavior and our leadership have on the generations of young people who go through our programs,” he said.
Just around the corner, Powell, his staff and coaching volunteers will have lots of young people to serve:
Thousands of youngsters will enjoy the Children’s Festival in the Park May 2.
The Alabama State Games could bring in anywhere from 300 to 1,000 participants as Enterprise hosts track and field competitions and, most likely, the softball tournaments as well.
More than 40 teams of all age divisions in Dixie Girls Softball will invade Enterprise in July for their state tournament.
“This will be the third time within the last six years we are to host all age divisions at one location,” Powell said. “We are the only city in Alabama that has ever hosted all age divisions in one location.”
Already under way is the youth league spring sports. Powell said 590 youth signed up for baseball and another 200 for softball. That doesn’t include the adult and youth church league, the adult kickball league and pickleball participants.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “But when we can put a smile on the faces of youngsters, adults, families — whether they are picnicking at the park, playing at the splash pad, having a family reunion under one of the park pavilions, practicing on the skateboard, playing baseball or softball or basketball, or getting exercise on the walking trail — then we’re doing our job; and it’s worth it.”
