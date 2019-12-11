The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Wednesday for a man who went on a 15-year crime spree in Coffee County during an almost 30-year criminal career across four Alabama counties.
Raymond Andrew Bivins has been convicted eight times of third-degree burglary. He is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence, handed down in 2016, for two burglaries, possession of burglar’s tools, and criminal mischief, all in Tuscaloosa County. He has served just two years, six months of the 12-year prison sentence. Bivins was resentenced in 2017 to 10 years, two months for burglary and possession of burglar’s tools for two 2010 cases in Houston County.
Bivins was convicted of another burglary in Tuscaloosa County in 2012 and sentenced to two years, seven months. In 2005,
Bivins was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he went on a crime spree in Coffee County, committing five third-degree burglaries, along with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, and two counts of theft of property. He was sentenced in 1998 to 10 years for receiving stolen property, and in 1999 to one year, six months for possession of burglar’s tools, both in Coffee County. He was sentenced in 1990 to 10 years for theft of property in Monroe County, but was paroled in 1994. In 1988 he was sentenced to two years in prison for Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and one year for theft of property, both in Coffee County. The attorney general’s office said Bivins committed three prison disciplinary infractions in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.