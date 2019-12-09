The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold parole hearings for 20 violent offenders this week, among them four sex offenders, two convicted of manslaughter, and seven convicted of robbery.
Among those will be Raymond Andrew Bivins, who once went on a crime spree in Coffee County.
Bivins’ criminal career has spanned nearly 30 years and four Alabama counties. He has been convicted eight times of third-degree burglary. He is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence, handed down in 2016, for two burglaries, possession of burglar’s tools, and criminal mischief, all in Tuscaloosa County. He was resentenced in 2017 to 10 years, two months for burglary and possession of burglar’s tools for two 2010 cases in Houston County.
Bivins was convicted of another burglary in Tuscaloosa County in 2012 and sentenced to two years, seven months.
In 2005, Bivins was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he went on a crime spree in Coffee County, committing five third-degree burglaries, along with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, and two counts of theft of property. He was sentenced in 1998 to 10 years for receiving stolen property, and in 1999 to one year, six months for possession of burglar’s tools, both in Coffee County. He was sentenced in 1990 to 10 years for theft of property in Monroe County, but was paroled in 1994. In 1988 he was sentenced to two years in prison for Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and one year for theft of property, both in Coffee County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.