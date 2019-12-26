EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part one of a four-part series looking back at major news items around Coffee County in 2019.
Enterprise laying the foundation for Sunday alcohol sales and the passing of the first female mayor of Enterprise, Jackie Thompson, were among the top news items in the first quarter of 2019.
Here were some of the stories making front-page news from January through April:
JanuaryAfter being officially hired late 2018, Rick Darlington and staff are introduced to the public during a packed out meet-and-greet at Enterprise High School.
Elba native and doctor of physical therapy Ayonna Procter competes on national TV during NBC’s “The Titan Games.”
Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton sworn in to fourth term in office.
Judge Thomas E. Head retires as circuit judge with more than 32 years of service to courts and citizens. Coffee County commissioners approve renaming a courtroom in his honor.
EHS senior and French horn player Joan Warner becomes the first student in the Big Blue Band to be selected for Honor Band of America.
City of Enterprise approves actions to contact the state legislature and introduce a bill for Sunday alcohol sales, which residents would vote on.
An Enterprise man, Amos Jeremiah Borders, 22, is arrested after stealing and crashing an ambulance at Montgomery’s Jackson Hospital.
Several athletes qualify for state competition in the first season of Enterprise’s indoor track and field. Athletes were Cristian Caban, Jordan Colacicco, Evan Crawford, Josh Crawford, Jill Fassl, Dequann Green, Lance Levine, Kahmeron McKenzie, Rachel Peterson, Tyler Rathburn, Kayleigh Riordan, Lauren Rodgers, Josh Sproul, Henry Templin, Josh VonEschenbach and Matt Watson.
Giant boll weevils — replicas of the famed insect known for initiating triumph over tragedy in Enterprise — pop up around Enterprise. At the Civic Center, four customized boll weevils are unveiled representing the City of Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department, Enterprise Fire Department and Enterprise Farmers Market.
Coffee County’s School system, in the face of increased growth at New Brockton Elementary and New Brockton High School, improves its report card from 84 to 88 and Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth thanks staff.
EHS senior basketball player Randale Holloway electrifies Wildcat Arena with a clutch dunk in an upset of then No. 1 ranked R.E. Lee Generals, 63-57.
Enterprise High School senior and Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County Kyla Mathner receives title of 2019 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama.
February
Enterprise State Community College holds its first workforce development summit where administrators and speakers from the Alabama Community College System share ways in which the college and system assist the growth of workforce development across the Wiregrass.
Billy Powell, director of Enterprise Parks and Recreation, takes a state leadership role as the 77th president of the Alabama Parks and Recreation Association.
Enterprise wrestlers Zach McFarland and Deon Wise qualify for state championships.
Coffee County and the city of Enterprise approve and agreement that will eventually lead to an additional parking lot beside the Coffee County Courthouse.
Jackie Thompson, first female mayor of Enterprise and a staple of the community, passes away. Friends and family remember her as a trailblazer.
Korean Vet Joseph Kozlowski is honored in a special ceremony for his service in the Korean War with an Ambassador for Peace Medal.
Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring recognized after being named Alabama Fire Chief of the Year
Enterprise State Community College celebrates Black History Month with performances — including poetry and song — and reflections from Enterprise’s first African American Mayor, Bill Cooper.
Three Enterprise firefighters — Barkley Murphy, Matthew Flint and Lt. Chad Jinks — go above and beyond to assist an elderly Troy resident in getting to a doctor’s appointment at Medical Center Enterprise. The resident’s daughter, Countess, said she wanted to have the firefighters recognized for their efforts and their kindness.
A new slate of Enterprise queens are crowned at the 100th annual Miss Enterprise Pageant, hosted by Altrusa International, Inc. of Enterprise, at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Receiving their crowns were Future Little Miss Enterprise Jenna Grace Barrette, Miss Enterprise Ashley Clarke, Little Miss Enterprise Adalyn Collins, Petite Miss Enterprise Riley Warren, Junior Miss Enterprise Maci McMahan and Teen Miss Enterprise Kaitlin Thomas.
March
Dr. Arthur Missirlian of Wiregrass Dental prepares to climb Mount Everest.
Rock Steady Enterprise, held at MojuKai Karate, gets into full swing. The program assists those with neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, in developing a better quality of life.
Lee Street Baptist Church in Enterprise is vandalized.
ESCC’s men’s basketball team makes the state tourney.
ESCC’s choral students are invited to sing at Washington D.C.
Annie’s Cafe prepares meals for for Lee County in the wake of a devastating tornado, and the city organizes a relief effort.
Joey Grissett, 46, is charged with the slaying of Ricky Brown, 56, of Opp, after authorities find Brown’s vehicle burned at Grissett’s residence on County Road 663. Grissett was detained in Florida by the Jacksonville Police Department on March 4. And according to District Attorney Tom Anderson, Grissett was arrested after telling a security officer at the airport that a body was on his property.
Trisha Black, field services specialist with Main Street Alabama, speaks at the Enterprise Farmers Market about what she calls the benefits of Enterprise potentially becoming a Main Street Alabama city.
Enterprise residents team up for Day of Service. Groups and organizations perform a variety of service projects around town.
City sends donated supplies to Lee County and officials travel to Lee County to “deliver hope.”
Representatives from the City of Enterprise and Hwaseung Automotive Alabama (HSAA) announce an expansion at the Enterprise HSAA Plant that will bring millions of dollars of capital investments and open more than 100 new jobs for the Wiregrass area.
April
City unveils Wildcat logo on water tank on Highway 167.
Enterprise sets up two “internet exchange spaces” in front of City Hall as a safe area for people buying, selling or trading items through the internet.
Enterprise boys and girls soccer clinch area crowns.
City welcomes $12 million dollar residential development, The Landing, near the Enterprise airport.
Enterprise High School baseball makes first round of the AHSAA playoffs.
Hillcrest Elementary sixth grader Evelyn Holmes-Smith wrestles in the 2019 U.S. Marine Corps Girls Folkstyle Nationals Competition and places second.
Longtime Enterprise Nursing Home administrator Barbara Stinson retires, passes torch to Wes Averett.
Concrete artisan Tamara Gilgenast is featured for second time in Concrete Decor magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.