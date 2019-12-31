EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part three of a four-part series looking back at major news items around Coffee County in 2019.
Enterprise residents voting in favor of Sunday alcohol sales and New Brockton Schools closing after students presented with elevated carbon monoxide levels were among the top news stories that occurred from August through September.
August Altrusa International Club of Enterprise delivers thousands of dollars of supplies to schools around the city after two weekends of its “Stuff the Bus” event.
Due to the growth of the school system, Coffee County Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth reports a record number of new hires.
Enterprise is announced as a city vying for a new state veterans’ home operated by the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
Annie’s Outreach and Coffee County Family Services help 270 families with the “Back to School Bash.”
Carr, Riggs & Ingram presents 2018 audit findings to the Enterprise City Council that detail several “material weakness and significant deficiencies.”
Former Coffee County District Judge Chris Kaminski pleads guilty to several ethics charges and was banned from seeking judicial office in Alabama.
Main Street Alabama holds its first presentation at Enterprise Farmers Market to begin formulating a plan of action for downtown Enterprise.
Enterprise voters show overwhelming support for Sunday alcohol sales in the city.
At least eight New Brockton High School students report to Medical Center Enterprise with elevated carbon monoxide levels, prompting New Brockton High and New Brockton Elementary to close. Multiple checks of facilities and buses reveal no carbon monoxide leaks.
Enterprise Chief Revenue Officer Tracey Brown reports problems with an amended business-license fee ordinance due to the inability of Munis software, used by the city, to handle some of the demands.
Josh Wilson is sworn in as new Coffee County District judge.
Community members and Enterprise residents show off their hospitality by hosting players from North Miami Beach School, visiting for the first game of the season against Enterprise. The Wildcats begin Rick Darlington’s Enterprise career with a 34-31 loss.
Make-A-Wish sends an Enterprise child battling a rare condition to Disney World.
Members of the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approve a capital plan that includes an $800,000 project to install synthetic turf at Wildcat Stadium.
SeptemberConstruction of a new tennis complex and track and field complex at Enterprise High School nears completion.
Enterprise City Council sets hours for Sunday alcohol sales — 10 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.
Enterprise City Clerk/Treasurer Bob Dean resigns his position.
Elba football coach Pate Harrison is first placed on administrative leave after a video circulates showing Harrison pushing his son from behind during a JV football game. Harrison eventually resigns his position, turning the program over to interim coach Glen Johnson.
Enterprise firefighters respond to a fire at Ruby Tuesday. The damage was minor and the building was reopened in a few days, and reports were that the fire started by someone throwing a cigarette butt into dry debris.
Coffee County Family Services Center wins a $25,000 grant, thanks to an outpouring of community votes, to support its Back to School Bash program.
Enterprise Communications Director Jason Wright announces he is leaving the city to take a job in his hometown of Dothan.
