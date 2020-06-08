A Hartford ambulance and an SUV collided at the intersection of Geneva Highway and Boll Weevil Circle around 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning and the patient in the ambulance died.
Enterprise Police and Fire units responded to the accident, which was a broadside collision that caused the ambulance to roll over on its side.
The ambulance, staffed by a driver and a paramedic, was transporting a patient, who was undergoing emergency CPR, to the hospital at the time of the accident. The ambulance patient was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The ambulance driver and the paramedic were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the SUV was treated and released at the accident scene and the passenger of the SUV was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the traffic accident is currently under investigation by the Enterprise Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit. No further information will be released at this time.
