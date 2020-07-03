display

A patriotic display at Beacon Ridge Apartments in Enterprise, the home of Adam Beasley, boasts more than 50 flags on the balcony and more than 150 throughout the property of the apartment complex. Beasley sets up these displays for the Fourth of July, Veterans Day and Memorial Day and has done so for the last six years. The balcony is illuminated each night with a bright spotlight; red, white and blue lights in the windows and around the perimeter of the balcony; and more red, white and blue lights to form a large flag on the front of the balcony. The balcony is illuminated each night with a bright spotlight, red, white and blue lights in the windows and around the perimeter of the balcony and more red, white and blue lights to form a large flag on the front of the balcony.

 ADAM BEASLEY
Load comments