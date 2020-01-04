Kevin is a beautiful Rottweiler/lab mix, and she’s approximately 2 years old. Her unusual name comes from the story “Up.” In the movie, Kevin the bird was actually a girl. Our Kevin was found as a stray; the family had a child who named her, so we felt it was perfect. Kevin loves other dogs, but is terrified of cats. She was adopted recently and unfortunately we learned this new information while she was in the new home. Kevin did wonderfully in the home and it broke their heart having to bring her back, but it wasn’t fair for Kevin to live in fear of a cat. Kevin is fully vetted and loves children. Please stop by SOS Animal Shelter today and visit her.
