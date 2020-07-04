pet photo

Meet July! This sweet hound is looking for a home of her very own. July came to us last year from a local kill shelter, and was quickly adopted out. Unfortunately, she had to come back to SOS Animal Shelter due to unforeseen circumstances. July has been back with us for several months and, sadly, nobody has shown interest in this sweet girl. July is 2-4 years of age and fully vetted. She would love for her new owner to make her part of their family, where she can run and play in the yard during the day and then cuddle with the children at night. July is looking for her second chance at experiencing what a loving family is. If you would like to make July part of your family, stop by SOS and meet this chunky, hound mix. We know you will fall in love with her.
Load comments