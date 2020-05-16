Pet of the Week

Sisquatch came to us as a 6-month-old, semi-feral kitten. She was not happy about being brought from her normal surroundings into a shelter full of unfamiliar noises and smells. Our Assistant Manager has a true passion when it comes to handling scared animals, and for making the transition as easy as possible. She worked with Sisquatch for weeks, coming in early and staying after hours to help her. Over time, Sisquatch started warming up. Today she is now in our cat room; you can walk up to her and never even know she was a feral kitten. She interacts with the other cats, sits on the cat towers and watches people as they walk in, and is accepting of a human touch. We know that once this girl gets into a home of her own she will continue to flourish. She is approximately 8 months old and fully vetted. Sisquatch would thrive in a home with other cats. If you think this once shy girl, who has grown through patience and love, could be the cat for you, please stop by SOS Animal Shelter and meet her. We promise she may be the cat you been searching for.
