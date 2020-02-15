pet photo

Reuben is a 3-year-old lab mix who came to us as a stray last year. Reuben loves to run and play, and he gets along great with other dogs. He had been adopted previously, but unfortunately his family didn’t have the time to devote to him. Labs need lots of exercise, and they need to be stimulated or they can become bored. For now, Reuben is back with us at SOS Animal Shelter, but we hope to find the perfect family to give him a great life. Rueben is up to date on all his shots and microchipped; all he wants is for someone to give him a second chance at a FurEver family. Stop by SOS and meet Reuben today.
