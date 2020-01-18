Reese came to us as a stray and has been with us almost a year. Even though Reese was microchipped, her information wasn’t updated; every lead we had led to a dead end. We did discover that previously she had been adopted from another rescue. The staff at SOS Animal Shelter like to call her “Lil’ Tornado,” because when someone comes by her cage she whips around like the Tasmanian Devil. This girl is full of energy, and would thrive in home where the family is active. Reese is approximately 2-3 years of age and isn’t too big: we believe she’s the perfect size. If you think Reese would be a good fit with your family, and you’d like to meet her, please stop by SOS today.
