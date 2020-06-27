Bobbi came to SOS Animal Shelter as a stray. As soon as she arrived, this beautiful girl warmed up to us. Bobbi would purr and paw at us, begging for more attention. Most cats come in very scared, but this wasn’t the case with Bobbi at all; this made it very easy for her to transition into the cat room. Now that Bobbi is fully vetted and spayed, she is looking for a loving family to adopt her. We don’t think it will be hard for her because she has such an outgoing personality. We estimate her to be about 2-4 years of age. If you’re looking for an affectionate bobtail kitty, Bobbi may be the cat for you. Stop by and meet this friendly feline today, we’re sure you’ll fall in love with her as quickly as we did!
