Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN ALABAMA... PEA RIVER NEAR ARITON (US 231) AFFECTING COFFEE AND DALE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE PEA RIVER NEAR ARITON (US 231). * FROM THIS EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 7:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.8 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * FORECAST: THE RIVER WILL RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 14.6 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW EARLY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT: AT 14.0 FEET: THE BACKYARD OF A HOME NEAR U.S. HIGHWAY 231 AND PEA RIVER WILL START TO FLOOD. &&