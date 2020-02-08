Ice is a stunning white cat with one blue and one amber eye. This two year old beauty adores human interaction. Obviously raised as a house cat, Ice came to us about two months ago broken hearted from missing her family and refusing to eat. After multiple trips to the vet’s office, and many attempts with different varieties of foods, Ice finally gave in and began eating. Ice has flourished in the cat room, and enjoys when people come to see her. She will fluff out her tail and great them with a meow! Since being with us, we have realized that Ice would probably be happier as a single pet, rather then sharing the attention with other felines in the home. Ice is current on all her shots, feline leukemia negative, and spayed. If you are interested in giving this gorgeous cat a furever home please stop by SOS Animal Shelter today.
