Pet of the Week

You may have read a post about Electra a few weeks ago. She was the very thin and injured stray dog in Daleville who we were trying to catch. Electra came to SOS Animal Shelter extremely scared and very fearful of humans, but after some time she started to trust us. Cheese is her weakness by the way. It took lots and lots of cheese, and then she finally allowed us to take her to the vet. She has since been spayed and is up to date on her shots. After spending time with her, we see that she does well with cats and most dogs. However, Electra is the Alfa of her pack, so if you already have a Alfa in your family she may not be the right pet for you. Electra is still a little shy, so she will need time to adjust to her new environment. If you think Electra might be a dog who will fit with your family, she will need several visits with you before you adopt. We want the transition to be easy for her due to her timidity. Remember, Electra was a dog who lived on her own with little to no human interaction, so she is still quite shy around most humans. Once she trusts you though, nothing will break her love. Please consider giving Electra, our timid girl, a home with her new favorite human.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.