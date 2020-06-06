pet photo

Addie is approximately 8 years of age. We don’t know much about her history as Addie was pulled from a local kill shelter. However, we do know that she has a great personality! Addie is such a cheerful character; she smiles so sweetly when she meets someone new, and has a great overall disposition. She does well with other dogs and loves children. Addie would be a great pet for an older couple because she isn’t too hyper or jumpy, she is just looking for a comfy bed to snuggle up on and a family to love her. Addie is fully vetted and up to date on her shots. If you have been thinking about adopting a shelter dog, please stop by SOS Animal Shelter and see if Addie is the perfect pet for you.
