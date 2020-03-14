pet photo

Slick came to us as a stray. We posted his picture, but nobody ever came forward. Our hope is to find a great home for this boy. Slick is one of our stronger breeds, but don’t let his look intimidate you because he is nothing but a big baby. He is kenneled with two other dogs and enjoys his day playing and catching afternoon naps. Slick would do best in a home without cats. We are looking for a family who is familiar with his breed, and who will be able to spend time with him to provide the exercise he needs to be a great dog. If you are interested in adopting Slick, stop by SOS Animal Shelter today.
